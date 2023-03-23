logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2023 -
Construction

France supports road rehabilitation project in Maroua, Cameroon

France supports road rehabilitation project in Maroua, Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 03:24

(Business in Cameroon) - Authorities in Maroua, Far North region, have recently launched Construction and rehabilitation work on 13.2 km of roads in the locality. This project is one of the infrastructure projects financed under the C2D-Regional Capitals program by the French Development Agency (AFP). It is valued at CFA18.8 billion, we learned.

This is good news for the Maroua population since the road network there is in a bad state. The first works will focus on the main roads in the city, starting with the Avenue du Renouveau, one of the busiest roads. The project will be carried out by the French company Razel.

Let’s note that the city of Bertoua, in the East region, has also benefited from the C2D-Regional Capitals program with 18 km of road rehabilitated there. In Garoua, in the North region, 20 km of roadwork have been completed.

The C2D-Regional Capitals program aims to help the beneficiary regional capitals to make up for their deficit in terms of priority infrastructure and urban facilities.

Michel Ange Nga

back to top

Minimum wage revision: Cameroon PM managed to satisfy all parties, despite accusations of labor code violation

minimum-wage-revision-cameroon-pm-managed-to-satisfy-all-parties-despite-accusations-of-labor-code-violation
Cameroon's PM signed yesterday a decree revising the minimum wage in the country. To satisfy all parties, Joseph Dion Ngute (pictured) validated, for the...

Information and communication services grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, driven by the Internet and mobile money

information-and-communication-services-grew-by-8-5-qoq-in-q3-2022-driven-by-the-internet-and-mobile-money
Information and communication services in Cameroon grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the GDP, the national stats...

Feicom launches an online platform to collect taxes from street vendors

feicom-launches-an-online-platform-to-collect-taxes-from-street-vendors
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom), teamed up with the University of Douala and the Jacky Fely Nafack Institute of...

17 injured in a furnace explosion in the Acero Metal Sarl premises in Douala

17-injured-in-a-furnace-explosion-in-the-acero-metal-sarl-premises-in-douala
The governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, reported the tragic news of the explosion of a furnace that occurred on March 20 in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »