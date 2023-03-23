France supports road rehabilitation project in Maroua, Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Authorities in Maroua, Far North region, have recently launched Construction and rehabilitation work on 13.2 km of roads in the locality. This project is one of the infrastructure projects financed under the C2D-Regional Capitals program by the French Development Agency (AFP). It is valued at CFA18.8 billion, we learned.

This is good news for the Maroua population since the road network there is in a bad state. The first works will focus on the main roads in the city, starting with the Avenue du Renouveau, one of the busiest roads. The project will be carried out by the French company Razel.

Let’s note that the city of Bertoua, in the East region, has also benefited from the C2D-Regional Capitals program with 18 km of road rehabilitated there. In Garoua, in the North region, 20 km of roadwork have been completed.

The C2D-Regional Capitals program aims to help the beneficiary regional capitals to make up for their deficit in terms of priority infrastructure and urban facilities.

Michel Ange Nga