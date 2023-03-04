The new industrial zone project in Kribi is expected to generate 50,000 direct jobs

(Business in Cameroon) - Patrice Melom, MD of the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK), announced the signing yesterday of an MoU with four companies for the development of an integrated industrial zone within the port area. The project, valued at $900 million (CFA550.3 billion) will be installed on 1,500 ha.

According to PAK, the project is expected to create 50,000 direct jobs. Parties involved include Bolloré Africa Logistics of France, which is now owned by the Italian-Swiss company MSC since December 2022; Tangier Mediterranean Special Agency (TMSA), which manages the Tangier MED port complex in Morocco; ICTSI, a Filipino operator present at the multipurpose terminal of the port of Kribi; and CHEC, which built the port and operates its container terminal in a joint venture with Bolloré and the French shipowner CMA CGM. These partners were all "selected based on their respective complementary expertise, their ability to mobilize financing, and their extensive network of partners and clients,” PAK said.

Works mainly concern deforestation and earthworks, the construction of roads and utilities (telecommunications, water, electricity, public lighting, sanitation, road network, etc.), as well as the construction of buildings for commercial purposes (high-standing business center, warehouses, etc.). The buildings will be leased to companies with the bonus of incentives provided by the 2013 law on private investment and that on economic zones in Cameroon. These two laws offer important tax and customs exemptions to companies, both during the installation and production phases.

This project, which will place the port of Kribi among the largest port hubs in Africa and the world, is expected to increase activity and traffic volumes at the port of Kribi, improve the competitiveness of Cameroon's foreign trade, increase foreign direct investment (FDI), and contribute to the country's industrialization in line with the National Development Strategy 2020-2030

Brice R. Mbodiam