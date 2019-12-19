Cameroon : Mercure International will build a superstore in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 17, 2019, Cameroon, via the Ministry of State Property and Land Tenure, signed a renewable 50-year lease with Sodicam, the local subsidiary of Mercure International.

On this leased land, Mercure International will implement an important construction project consisting of a superstore and a 200-room hotel, official sources indicate.

With this new project, the group is reinforcing its presence in Cameroon where it has been present, for years now, with retail stores like Casino or Super U.

The superstore announced by Mercure International in Yaoundé will compete with Place, a superstore that Carrefour group is planning to inaugurate in Q1, 2021, in partnership with Cfao Retail.

BRM