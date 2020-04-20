Cameroon: Arab Contractors warned to fix flaws on the 38-km Bikoula-Djoum road section within 21 days

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently issued a formal notice to Egyptian company Arab Contractors. According to our sources, the notice gives Arab Contractors 21 days to correct the flaws noticed on the road section connecting Bikoula and Djoum, in the Southern region.

These imperfections were identified during a field visit the minister carried out in March 2020, credible sources reveal.

In addition to correcting those flaws, the notice also requires the construction company to deliver the 38-km road section by December 2020.

This road section is part of the cross-border road Sangmelima-Ouesso. “This small road section should not be a hindrance for the construction of the Yaoundé-Brazzaville axis,” Minister Nganou Djoumessi warned.

BRM