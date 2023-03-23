Austrian Pörner joins the Kribi bitumen project in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - All Bitumen Cameroon Plc, which is developing the bitumen production project in Kribi, in the Southern region of Cameroon, announced it has reached an exclusive license agreement with Austrian Pörner Group, the world leader in bitumen oxidation technology.

The deal will last 7 years and involves all Cemac countries, as well as Nigeria and DR Congo, Ahmadou Oumarou, Managing Director of All Bitumen Cameroon Plc, reported. The infrastructure -with an annual capacity of 250,000 tons- will benefit from Pörner's Biturox technology, which “improves the thermal susceptibility, resulting in bitumen that has characteristics of a softer grade at low temperatures and a harder one at high temperatures.”

The Austrian group teamed up with Czech company Unis to carry out the project's FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) studies, which, once completed, will pave the way for the actual construction work, explains the CEO of All Bitmen Plc. The official launch of these studies took place last March 1 in Brno, Czech Republic, and the teams of Pörner and Unis are expected in Cameroon next April 18-22 for work with local project stakeholders.

"The government labeled our project as a priority in the National Development Strategy 2020-30 (NDS 30). On February 21, 2023, the Ministry of Environment and Nature Protection validated the environmental compliance certificate. In December 2022, the Ministry of Industry validated the hazard studies and the emergency plan. And we have received the letter of intent from the Port Authority of Kribi for the allocation of the project site, which is an area of 60 hectares. Regarding the search for financing, we have entrusted the process to a local bank, which has already received many expressions of interest. We have several financing options for this project, as it is already attracting many financial institutions, but we have chosen to go with local financing," says Ahmadou Oumarou, who expects construction to start between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

300 to 400 direct jobs expected

Once operational, the Kribi bitumen plant, which perfectly aligns with the government’s import-substitution policy, will put an end to bitumen imports in Cameroon (50,000 tons per year), thus reducing the country's balance of trade deficit by about CFA300 billion per year, we learned. In addition, the cost of road infrastructure in Cameroon, currently estimated by experts to be the highest on the continent, is expected to fall by 30 percent.

For now, the project is expected to swallow up CFA100 billion, but the promoters said the amount could be revised upward once the FEED studies are completed. Raw material for bitumen production will come from a mini oil refinery (with a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day) to be built on the project site. Between 300 and 400 direct jobs are expected to be created through this project, in which the Cameroonian government will take a 15% minority stake.

Brice R. Mbodiam