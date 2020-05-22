logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 May 2020 -
Construction

Electronic tolls: Cameroon finally signs a construction contract with Razel BEC-Egis Project consortium

Electronic tolls: Cameroon finally signs a construction contract with Razel BEC-Egis Project consortium
  • Comments   -   Friday, 22 May 2020 14:03

(Business in Cameroon) - On 18 May 2020, the Cameroonian government finally signed a contract for the construction of the country's first 14 electronic toll booths with the Razel-BEC and Egis Project SA consortium.

The signature of this contract awarded to this consortium in 2019 was initially scheduled for March 2020. However, it was postponed because of administrative issues. Many people claim that the signature was postponed because of the dispute raised by the South African group Groupe Five over the said contract.  

Groupe Five, a candidate in the public tender for the project, contested the awarding of the contract to a consortium that included Egis Project, which is accused of colluding with the company that carried out the feasibility study for the project. The signature on May 18, 2020, seems to have put an end to this battle initiated by one of the unfortunate candidates.

The 14 electronic toll booths are expected to be the most profitable for Cameroon. However, the amount of the contract was not disclosed, neither was the duration of the construction works.  

BRM

back to top

Electronic tolls: Cameroon finally signs a construction contract with Razel BEC-Egis Project consortium

electronic-tolls-cameroon-finally-signs-a-construction-contract-with-razel-bec-egis-project-consortium
On 18 May 2020, the Cameroonian government finally signed a contract for the construction of the country's first 14 electronic toll booths with the...

No microfinance institution operating in Cameroon published their tariff conditions in H1-2019 as the regulation requires (BEAC study)

no-microfinance-institution-operating-in-cameroon-published-their-tariff-conditions-in-h1-2019-as-the-regulation-requires-beac-study
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently published a study titled: “Publication des conditions tarifaires par les banques au Cameroun :...

Cameroon: Transit fees collected on Chad-Cameroon pipeline surged by 24.32% to XAF36.59 bln in 2019 (SNH)

cameroon-transit-fees-collected-on-chad-cameroon-pipeline-surged-by-24-32-to-xaf36-59-bln-in-2019-snh
In 2019, Cameroon generated XAF36.59 billion (+24.32%) of transit revenues on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, according to figures recently published by the...

Véronique Epangué appointed as DHL Global’s country Manager for Cameroon

veronique-epangue-appointed-as-dhl-global-s-country-manager-for-cameroon
Following the recent reorganization of DHL Global Forwarding's logistics operations in Central Africa, Véronique Ebenye Epangué has been appointed Country...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)