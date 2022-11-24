Chinese BUCG eyes road projects in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Chinese construction company Beijing Urban Construction Group Co is seeking to enter road projects in Cameroon. The Managing Director, Chris Deng, discussed the matter last November 17 with the Cameroonian Minister of Public Work, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi.

“The meeting focused on identifying partnership opportunities in road projects in Cameroon. Several road projects are underway in the country,” the Cameroonian Ministry said in a statement. The Chinese group boasts proven expertise and know-how. The company is indeed active on several road and highway projects in several countries around the world, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. BUCG is also known as one of the top 225 international contractors and one of the top 500 companies in China. The company operates more than 120 subsidiaries and 42 branches, including one listed company, 27 fully-owned companies, and holding companies.

In Cameroon, BUCG is already in charge of the construction of the headquarters of the National Assembly, valued at CFA54.5 billion.

S.A.