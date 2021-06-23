logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 June 2021 -
Chinese firm Sinohydro wins a XAF8.4 bln contract for road construction projects in Yaoundé 5 and 7

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of a tender process, the Yaoundé Urban community recently selected Chinese construction firm Sinohydro for road construction projects in Youndé 5 and 7. According to an official release signed by Luc Messi Atangana, mayor of Yaoundé, the contract is worth over XAF8.4 billion and the works concerned will be completed within 18 months.

The construction works fall within the framework of phase II of the sustainable and inclusive cities program funded by the World Bank. The works will facilitate access to the Oyomabang and Nkolmesseng neighborhoods, whose roads have been greatly deteriorated.

The projects involved in the second phase of that World Bank program include road construction works, the extension of water supply networks, construction of drains, organization of the waste collection service, and construction of drains.

