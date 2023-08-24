letters-supposedly-expose-bad-working-conditions-at-construction-company-routd-af

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 22, 2023, a “resignation letter” bearing the name of one Junior Djomo appeared on Cameroonian social media. The author of this unsigned letter introduces himself as a topographer employed by the construction company Routd'Af, founded by André Siaka, who headed the brewing group SABC for almost 30 years. In his letter, he ends his contractual relationship with Routd’Af and exposes the alleged working conditions in this company.

"(...) If work really does take vice, boredom, and want away from man, I have learned that at Routd'Af, the worker is a slave who has no life, who is condemned to live in misery. (...) Everything I was able to build up when I arrived in Routd'Af went up in smoke. Even my bank account, which was worth over a million when you recruited me, is empty today. I'm living from hand to mouth? I'm ashamed. I've lost my dignity as a man..." reads the letter.

The conditions revealed are similar to the ones reported in a letter sent by one Raymond Ngueuvu Kamga to the President of the Republic and published, on August 16, 2023, on the front page of the newspaper La Nouvelle, under the headline: "André Siaka accused of martyrizing employees."

The accused company says there are no such names in its employee database. "We see this as the expression of a challenged young person out there who is expressing his pain and his longing to join us. We take this opportunity to reach out to Mr. Djomo Junior to help him out of the difficulties he is facing, with hopes that there is someone out there bearing that name,” stated Routd'Af in an official press release issued on August 22, 2023, shortly after the supposed resignation letter was published on social media.

We learn that the construction company has indeed faced financial challenges, which led to the accumulation of salary arrears. The challenges were caused by unpaid invoices. However, the company’s executives have taken some measures and salaries have been regularly paid over the past three months, pending the clearance of the arrears. One of the company's executives maintains Routd'Af is not the only company in that situation, which is mostly the result of the unfavorable environment in the national and international construction sector.

This argument is somehow justified by the massive layoffs in this sector in recent years in Cameroon, notably by Sogea-Satom, a subsidiary of the French group Vinci. According to official sources, between July 2019 and December 2021, this company laid off 1,650 people, or 66% of its workforce in the country. The company maintains that the layoffs were caused by financial challenges following delays in the payment of services it rendered, notably to the government. In an official document, the Ministry of Public Works indicates that in 2020 alone, for example, construction companies were cumulatively claiming over CFAF200 billion in unpaid bills from the government.

