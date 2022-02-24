Ntui-Mankim road: China Railway resumes construction works

(Business in Cameroon) - In November 2021, the China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20) was selected for the construction of Ntui-Ndjolé (60 km) and Ndjolé-Mankim (36.7 km) roads as well as 73 km of communal roads.

According to a briefing note published by the Ministry of Public Works, by February 22, 2022, the Chinese firm was already active on-site and currently, works are 1.152% completed for Ntui-Ndolé and the communal roads against 1% for Ndjolé-Mankim. The Ministry also informed that the studies previously carried out by Portuguese firm Elevolution (the construction firm first selected for the works before being driven out of the project on October 4, 2019) were all handed to CR20. But the topographic surveys, pavement rehabilitation studies, and those related to engineering structures are expected from the Chinese company.

To start producing granulates in the framework of the project, CR20 carried out visual reconnaissance of the Yalongo quarry and compliance studies are awaited.

The overall amount of the contract awarded to the Chinese firm is about XAF60 billion for works scheduled to be delivered in 24 months. However, the company has already received close to XAF11.8 billion of advance payment.

The development of the Ntui-Ndjolé-Mankim road section is part of the Batchenga - Ntui - Yoko - Tibati - Ngaoundéré highway project. This project is in line with the Cameroonian government’s strategy to modernize and upgrade sectors that support economic development. The said strategy includes developing a transport system that reduces transport costs, boosts trades, and integrates regional economies.

The construction of this highway will reduce travel time between the center of the country and the north. It will consolidate Cameroon’s role as a transit country since it opens to connect to Chad.

