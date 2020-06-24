logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 June 2020 -
Construction

Cameroon: Bureau Veritas wins bid to supervise the construction of BEAC’s country office

Cameroon: Bureau Veritas wins bid to supervise the construction of BEAC’s country office
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 24 June 2020 17:01

(Business in Cameroon) - The team in charge of the construction of the Beac’s country office for Cameroon is gradually being constituted. Indeed, the Bank of Central African States (Beac) announces that it recently awarded the contract for the supervision of the construction works to Bureau Veritas. However, the amount of the contract has not been revealed.

This firm is selected several months after the selection of the consortium formed by the French firms Ataub (Atelier d'Architecture et d'Urbanisme de la Bretèque) and Bati Concept to design the mockup of this new building that will house the Beac’s national directorate in Yaoundé.

The only thing that remains to complete the construction team is the company in charge of actual construction works. The selection of that company will pave the way for the start of actual construction works.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon signs CFAF106 bln loan agreement with the AfDB for construction of the 365-km Ring Road

cameroon-signs-cfaf106-bln-loan-agreement-with-the-afdb-for-construction-of-the-365-km-ring-road
On June 22, 2020, Cameroon's Head of State Paul Biya signed a decree empowering the Minister of Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, to sign on behalf of...

Cameroon: Bureau Veritas wins bid to supervise the construction of BEAC’s country office

cameroon-bureau-veritas-wins-bid-to-supervise-the-construction-of-beac-s-country-office
The team in charge of the construction of the Beac’s country office for Cameroon is gradually being constituted. Indeed, the Bank of Central African...

Subsistence farming: The Minader fears a slight decline in production this year due to the Covid-19

subsistence-farming-the-minader-fears-a-slight-decline-in-production-this-year-due-to-the-covid-19
According to the Ministry in charge of Agriculture (Minader), Cameroon could experience a slowdown in the "subsistence farming" sector. The sector is...

Cameroon seeks about CFAF60 billion of additional budget support from the World Bank

cameroon-seeks-about-cfaf60-billion-of-additional-budget-support-from-the-world-bank
Cameroonian authorities are currently in discussions with the World Bank to double the $100 million (over CFAF58 billion) budget support they should...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »