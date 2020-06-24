Cameroon: Bureau Veritas wins bid to supervise the construction of BEAC’s country office

(Business in Cameroon) - The team in charge of the construction of the Beac’s country office for Cameroon is gradually being constituted. Indeed, the Bank of Central African States (Beac) announces that it recently awarded the contract for the supervision of the construction works to Bureau Veritas. However, the amount of the contract has not been revealed.

This firm is selected several months after the selection of the consortium formed by the French firms Ataub (Atelier d'Architecture et d'Urbanisme de la Bretèque) and Bati Concept to design the mockup of this new building that will house the Beac’s national directorate in Yaoundé.

The only thing that remains to complete the construction team is the company in charge of actual construction works. The selection of that company will pave the way for the start of actual construction works.

BRM