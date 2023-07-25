logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 July 2023 -
Construction

Road rehabilitation: Cameroon to experiment with cost-saving technique EER for 115-km Mbalmayo-Sangmélima

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 25 July 2023 11:24

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon will experiment with the Emulsion Enhanced Recycling (EER) technique for the renovation of the 115-kilometer road connecting Mbalmayo (Center) and Sangmélima (South).  "The technique involves reusing worn-out in-place material and improving its performance by recycling it... The result is an in-place material that can withstand traffic for ten to fifteen years," explains Blaise Simo, technical manager at Razel Cameroun.  

Developed in the United States, the technique is already in use in Europe, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, and Ghana. It is expected to reduce road rehabilitation costs in the country. "Pavement recycling projects are less costly than conventional approaches," says the Ministry of Public Works. Recycling reduces the number of quarry materials to be imported. It also reduces the need to set up crushing plants or open new quarries. It helps save transport costs as there will be fewer materials to supply from outside and also saves execution times. 

To facilitate the execution of these works, the project has been divided into three lots. To date, 3.2% of work on lot 1, entrusted to Routd'Af, for an about CFAF7.7 billion contract,  has been completed. On lot 2, financed to the tune of CFAF7.5 billion FCFA, Arab Contractors has completed 7% of the works. On the third lot, entrusted to Razel for nearly CFAF5.103 billion, the execution rate is 3.59%. Overall, the country is expected to spend CFAF20.3 billion to renovate the 115-kilometer road. That is an average of CFAF176 million per kilometer of road. 

For several years now, Cameroon has been known as one of the African countries with the most expensive roads. In 2013, during a meeting of the focal points of the National Road Council (Conaroute), it was revealed that the average price per kilometer of paved road in Cameroon is estimated at around CFAF205 million while the African average is CFAF100 million. In a report published in 2018, the World Bank revealed that certain road infrastructures in Cameroon are 2 to 6 times more expensive than African projects of the same scale.

BRM

