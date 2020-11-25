Piccini opposes the auction of containers it left at Olembé stadium

(Business in Cameroon) - In a statement issued on November 24, 2020, the Italian company Piccini (withdrawn from the construction of the Olembé stadium) opposed the auctioning of its containers on the Olembé stadium.

According to the representative of this company in Cameroon, this "auction" (scheduled for November 25, 2020, by the Ministry of State Properties and Land Affairs) is "illegal". Piccini also reserves the right to prosecute those responsible for this auction "unfounded and organized in violation of legal and contractual provisions."

In February 2020, Piccini had denounced the bailiff sale of a set of construction equipment it left on the Olembé stadium’s construction site. The equipment included containers, dump trucks, shovel loaders, crawler tractors, and other cranes.

BRM