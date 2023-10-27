cameroon-secures-cfa133bn-afdb-loan-to-restore-173km-of-road-in-the-far-north

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan of €203.11 million, or a little more than CFA133 billion to finance a road rehabilitation in the far North region of Cameroon.

The beneficiary project includes the road sections from Moutourwa to Maroua (36 km) on National Road No. 1 and from Magada to Yagoua (137 km) on National Road No. 12. Part of the financing will also go for socio-economic improvements aimed to address various social issues faced by the people in the area.

The European Union, a close partner of the AfDB, is also supporting the project with a grant of CFA18 billion through the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. Additional resources are also expected from the private sector, as “this operation is an inclusive one,” said Serge N'Guessan, the Central Africa Regional Director and Country Representative of the African Development Bank in Cameroon.

"It (the project) will catalyze the implementation of several other projects, notably in the fields of agriculture and agro-industry, water and sanitation, as well as the promotion of human capital," he said, pointing to the development of high-growth agricultural value chains and industrial processing to add value along the road corridors concerned in the following crops: millet, sorghum, cashew nuts, onions, rice, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, peanuts, fruits, as well as small and large ruminants.

Ultimately, the project will benefit the entire population of the Far North region, specifically benefiting producer groups and other private sector actors. Indirect beneficiaries include the populations of the Lake Chad region and those in border areas with Nigeria and Chad. According to Serge N'Guessan, "This project truly constitutes one of the effective responses to the socio-economic marginalization that this region, the poorest in Cameroon, has been experiencing for several years. That’s why the Bank, in consultation with the government, decided to concentrate its efforts there."

The AfDB is one of Cameroon’s largest development partners. As of June 1, 2023, the bank estimated its active portfolio in the country to be CFA1,388.6 billion.