logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 April 2020 -
Construction

Construction works on “the largest mall in Central Africa” scheduled to be completed in "a few weeks"

Construction works on “the largest mall in Central Africa” scheduled to be completed in "a few weeks"
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 29 April 2020 12:01

"(Business in Cameroon) - Only a few weeks to go before the end of the work on the largest mall in Central Africa." This is the message the Douala Grand Mall and Douala Business Park construction project team, led by British investment fund Actis in partnership with Craft Development, announced on April 22.

"On the site, construction company Raubex’s teams are working hard to deliver the infrastructure on time. The beautiful rear and front facades can already be seen. On the plaza, the finishing touches are being put on the terraces, driveways, parking lots and green spaces. As far as the interior is concerned, the shops are ready, escalators and lifts have also been installed while the air conditioning is being installed and the tiling work is in its final phase," the project team explains.  

This ultramodern shopping centre with 18,000 m2 of leasable space is dedicated to entertainment, leisure, and shopping. With its expected 300,000 monthly visitors, this potential business center aims to revolutionize retailing in Cameroon.

The foundation stone of the Douala Grand Mall was laid on April 11, 2018. The over XAF80 billion investment, the fruit of the cooperation between Cameroon and Great Britain (through the investment fund Actis) and the private company Douala Retail and Convention Centre (DRCC), is expected to generate 4,500 jobs.

According to the schedule of works, the spaces larger than 300 m² were delivered between December 2019 and January 2020. The delivery of spaces whose width is less than 300 m² was scheduled for March 2020 while the end of the works is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

S.A.

back to top

Camair-Co plans to place some of its staff under technical unemployment

camair-co-plans-to-place-some-of-its-staff-under-technical-unemployment
In Cameroon, public carrier Camair-Co is planning to layoff some of its staff. This is revealed in a correspondence sent by Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu,...

Construction works on “the largest mall in Central Africa” scheduled to be completed in "a few weeks"

construction-works-on-the-largest-mall-in-central-africa-scheduled-to-be-completed-in-a-few-weeks
"Only a few weeks to go before the end of the work on the largest mall in Central Africa." This is the message the Douala Grand Mall and Douala Business...

Cameroon: Struggling CNIC loses its MD

cameroon-struggling-cnic-loses-its-md
Alfred Nforgwei Mbeng, the managing general of Cameroon Shipyard And Industrial Engineering Ltd (CNIC) since 6 May 2014 died on April 26, 2020, in a...

Cameroon in search of digital solutions in its crusade against Coronavirus

cameroon-in-search-of-digital-solutions-in-its-crusade-against-coronavirus
On 27 April 2020, Yaounde was scheduled to host the closing ceremony of the "Barcamp Cameroon," launched on April 24 by the Minister of Posts and Telecoms...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique