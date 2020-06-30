logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 June 2020 -
Construction

Koutéré single checkpoint project: plans in motion for the resumption of construction works

Koutéré single checkpoint project: plans in motion for the resumption of construction works
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:41

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) closed, on June 29, the call for expressions of international interest aimed at selecting a bidder that will carry out studies for the completion of the Koutéré single checkpoint, a border village between Cameroon and Chad.

The Commission explains that the final bidder will build an infrastructure that will improve transit and border crossing conditions. This infrastructure is expected to reduce transport time, transport cost, customs clearance time, and physical and non-physical barriers along the Douala-Ndjamena corridor.

The construction of the single post at Koutéré was launched in 2009. The works were halted in 2011 at about 20% physical progress following the foreclosure of the European Development Fund’s financing. To finalize the construction, the CEMAC Commission then conducted two studies of the remaining works. The most recent was in May 2015.

The last study, which was set at about CFAF 1.6 billion, was carried out at the request of the African Development Bank (AfDB) which proposed to allocate the funds previously earmarked for the construction of a checkpoint at the Cameroon-Chad border in Kousseri. This last attempt was not much more successful than the previous one following the closure at the end of 2016 of the African Development Fund (ADF) grant dedicated to the programme.

For the resumption of the works, the CEMAC Commission is now proposing, to update, with funding from the French Global Budget Support, the study on the construction of the said checkpoint which should reduce the numerous rackets and other harassments users and economic operators complain about on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Koutéré single checkpoint project: plans in motion for the resumption of construction works

koutere-single-checkpoint-project-plans-in-motion-for-the-resumption-of-construction-works
The Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) closed, on June 29, the call for expressions of international interest aimed at selecting a...

The CEMAC Commission suggests three new ways for financing, to mitigate low collection of community integration tax

the-cemac-commission-suggests-three-new-ways-for-financing-to-mitigate-low-collection-of-community-integration-tax
Recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, while reporting the state of its treasury, the CEMAC Commission (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo,...

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals

elimination-of-illicit-tobacco-trades-local-operators-fear-dirty-tricks-by-multinationals
In Cameroon, the parliament recently beseeched the Head of State Paul Biya to ratify The Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, which is...

Avima Iron Ore chooses Port of Kribi as its iron exports’ gateway

avima-iron-ore-chooses-port-of-kribi-as-its-iron-exports-gateway
On June 8, Avima Iron Ore Limited, majority-owned by Australian Core Mining, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK),...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

Cameroonian Prosper Sugewe creates Ewatch Africa Investment Analytica, the first rating agency in Central Africa

Cameroonian multibillionaire Danpullo creates “Best Pay,” a payment company with a capital of CFAF500 mln

cameroon-plans-to-create-a-mining-promotion-corporation-to-reduce-artisanal-mining

Cameroon plans to create a mining promotion corporation to reduce artisanal mining

cameroon-the-reconstruction-of-sonara-will-cost-about-xaf250-billion-the-minee-says

Cameroon: The reconstruction of Sonara will cost about XAF250 billion, the Minee says

fight-against-coronavirus-mtn-cameroon-estimates-its-contribution-to-date-at-xaf2-billion

Fight against Coronavirus: MTN Cameroon estimates its contribution to date at XAF2 billion

nexttel-vs-syntic-public-authorities-open-a-difficult-mediation-process

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process

societe-generale-chad-and-uba-gabon-join-the-list-of-cameroon-s-primary-dealers-on-the-beac-securities-market

Société Générale Chad and UBA Gabon join the list of Cameroon’s primary dealers on the BEAC securities market

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

next
prev