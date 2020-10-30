cameroon-sets-up-an-inter-ministerial-committee-in-charge-of-public-projects-maturation-to-avoid-inappropriate-evaluations

(Business in Cameroon) - The Interministerial Technical Committee of Experts in charge of maturing projects in the public sector held its first session on October 28, 2020, in Yaoundé, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey (photo). During the meeting, the committee reviewed a set of projects to assess whether all the aspects and constraints related to their implementation were taken into account.

All the public projects will henceforth be assessed by the said committee before their inclusion into the state budget, we learn. According to public authorities, this new approach aims to avoid inappropriate technical and financial evaluations that often affect the implementation of numerous projects in Cameroon.

Due to these inappropriate evaluations, building sites are abandoned, works are poorly executed while companies that win bids for implementation request amendments to contracts or extension of completion deadlines, therefore increasing costs.

BRM