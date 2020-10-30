logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 October 2020 -
Construction

Cameroon sets up an inter-ministerial committee in charge of public projects maturation to avoid inappropriate evaluations

Cameroon sets up an inter-ministerial committee in charge of public projects maturation to avoid inappropriate evaluations
  • Comments   -   Friday, 30 October 2020 14:32

(Business in Cameroon) - The Interministerial Technical Committee of Experts in charge of maturing projects in the public sector held its first session on October 28, 2020, in Yaoundé, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey (photo). During the meeting, the committee reviewed a set of projects to assess whether all the aspects and constraints related to their implementation were taken into account.

All the public projects will henceforth be assessed by the said committee before their inclusion into the state budget, we learn. According to public authorities, this new approach aims to avoid inappropriate technical and financial evaluations that often affect the implementation of numerous projects in Cameroon.

Due to these inappropriate evaluations, building sites are abandoned, works are poorly executed while companies that win bids for implementation request amendments to contracts or extension of completion deadlines, therefore increasing costs.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: 10,500 households received cash transfers in October 2020 in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”

cameroon-10-500-households-received-cash-transfers-in-october-2020-in-the-framework-of-the-social-program-filets-sociaux
In October 2020, money was transferred to the 6,500 households identified in six communities in Bamenda (Northwest) and Limbé (Southwest) in the framework...

Cameroon sets up an inter-ministerial committee in charge of public projects maturation to avoid inappropriate evaluations

cameroon-sets-up-an-inter-ministerial-committee-in-charge-of-public-projects-maturation-to-avoid-inappropriate-evaluations
The Interministerial Technical Committee of Experts in charge of maturing projects in the public sector held its first session on October 28, 2020, in...

Cameroon: Safacam’s palm oil sales rose YoY in H1-2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-safacam-s-palm-oil-sales-rose-yoy-in-h1-2020-because-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic
In H1-2020, BVMAC-listed company Safacam sold 12,428 tons of palm oil, recording a turnover of XAF10.2 billion. During the same period in 2019, it sold...

Cameroon plans to increase excise duties to reduce the imports of forest products

cameroon-plans-to-increase-excise-duties-to-reduce-the-imports-of-forest-products
The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) informs that during the 2021 fiscal year, fiscal measures will be taken to discourage the importation of some goods that...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte