Cyril Ramaphosa, incoming African Union chairman, focused on security and economic integration

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 9, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo) became the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU). The outgoing chairperson President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi handed over to his South African counterpart at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The new chairperson who will head the Pan African organization for the coming 12 months has already announced the focus of his tenure which is economic integration and security namely.

To that regard, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the organization of two summits in Pretoria next May. The first summit should focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Launched last year, the AfCFTA is planned to create a single market of 1.3 billion population in Africa.

The second summit will focus on security problems at a time when the continent has experienced a revival of numerous conflicts.

“South Africa will also host the Extra-Ordinary Summit on Silencing of the Guns in May 2020 to look at the implementation of the AU Master Roadmap, and at the same time respond to emerging circumstances on the African peace and security landscape. The Summit must come up with real actions we as Africans must take to end conflicts, and deal with acts of terrorism that are raging many countries and regions such as the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and now spreading to other parts of Southern Africa as well,” the incoming chairperson said.

Let’s note that the African Union’s chairmanship rotates every year. In 2021, the chairmanship will be assumed by Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

