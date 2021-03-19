cameroon-and-the-uk-ink-post-brexit-trade-deal

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 9, 2021, in London, Ranil Jayawaderna (UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for International Trade) and Albert Njoteh Fotabong (Cameroon's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom) signed the post-Brexit agreement that will govern trade between Cameroon and the UK, Cameroon's Minister of Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey announces.

"This new Trade Agreement is a real opportunity to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is a continuation of the trade relations that Cameroon and the United Kingdom already had under the bilateral Cameroon-European Union EPA agreement. Thanks to it, the two countries will serenely continue their trade relations after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Brexit), on December 31, 2020," the Cameroonian government comments.

Specifically, this agreement allows preferential access (without customs duty or quotas) to the British market for all the Cameroonian products, the Minister of Economy explains.

The negotiations for this Cameroon-UK bilateral economic partnership agreement began in October 2018. They were preceded by a study on the impact of the agreement on the Cameroonian economy. The said study recommended the negotiation of a trade continuity agreement between the two countries.

BRM