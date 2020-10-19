logoBC
19 October 2020
Ambition Africa 2020: Business France Douala offers to guide Cameroonian firms

(Business in Cameroon) - The French embassy in Cameroon informs Cameroonian companies seeking French partners and suppliers that the 2020 edition of Ambition Africa will be held from November 17 to 20, 2020.

According to the diplomatic representation, the workshops in the framework of this business fair will be held both online and offline. It also explains that the Business France office of Douala is available to guide Cameroonian firms willing to participate in the fair, which has become a major event in the business relations between France and African countries.

The online part of the event will be held on November 19 and 20, on the dedicated digital platform of Ambition Africa. Participation is free for African firms but, their application should be validated by Business France experts before they can take part in the B2B meetings and panel discussions.

Organized by Business France, the 2020 edition of Ambition Africa was segmented into online and offline events because of the coronavirus pandemic. This edition is supported by institutions like the French Development Agency (AFD), France Invest, the French Council of Investors in Africa, French Foreign Commerce Advisors, Africalink, BpiFrance, Proparco, Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry … and private investors including Société Générale, Intertek, Famoco, Bolloré, Suez and Air France.

In the 2019 edition of Ambition Africa, 1,250 participants took part, including participants from 39 African countries. During the fair, about 2,500 B2B meetings were held by the participants.

S.A.

