Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

(Business in Cameroon) - The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to good governance and decentralization in Cameroon through the project "smart communities.”

This project, which falls within the framework of the "Digital Africa" initiative (carried out by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development), aims to reduce the digital gap in rural and disadvantaged communities in Cameroon.

It plans to offer affordable and equitable access to internet, digital and technological innovation for 50,000 residents in over 20 municipalities by building the capacity of the local population and civil societies on issues related to the establishment, management, and maintenance of community networks and creative spaces.

These digital services will drive development by creating jobs, facilitating access to information, developing trade, and improving education (via e-learning).

Let’s note that according to the Cameronian Ministry of Telecommunications, from less than 10% in 2007, the internet penetration rate has reached 30% in 2020.

S.A.