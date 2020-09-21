logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 September 2020 -
Cooperation

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 September 2020 11:39

(Business in Cameroon) - The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to good governance and decentralization in Cameroon through the project "smart communities.”  

This project, which falls within the framework of the "Digital Africa" initiative (carried out by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development),  aims to reduce the digital gap in rural and disadvantaged communities in Cameroon.

It plans to offer affordable and equitable access to internet, digital and technological innovation for 50,000 residents in over 20 municipalities by building the capacity of the local population and civil societies on issues related to the establishment, management, and maintenance of community networks and creative spaces.

These digital services will drive development by creating jobs, facilitating access to information, developing trade, and improving education (via e-learning).  

Let’s note that according to the Cameronian Ministry of Telecommunications, from less than 10% in 2007, the internet penetration rate has reached 30% in 2020.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

cameroon-germany-disburses-xaf1-96-bln-to-boost-decentralization-and-connectivity-in-rural-communities
The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to...

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

cemac-central-bank-beac-seeks-intruder-alarm-system-suppliers-for-its-limbe-and-pointe-noire-branches
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services...

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)

cameroon-imported-xaf390-bln-worth-of-perfumes-cosmetics-chemicals-and-pharmaceuticals-in-2019-ins
Cameroon imported XAF390.01 billion worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019. According to the National Insititute for...

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

cemac-boosted-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-long-term-securities-made-up-53-6-of-overall-issuance-in-q2-2020
CEMAC countries raised XAF849.5 billion on the BEAC debt market in Q2-2020. This represents a 27.2% rise quarter-over-quarter. This is revealed in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

Cameroon recorded over 14,600 tons season-over-season drop in cocoa sales during the 2019-2020 season

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

foreign-exchange-regulation-cameroon-transferred-its-oil-and-mining-contracts-to-the-beac-the-imf-reveals

Foreign exchange regulation: Cameroon transferred its oil and mining contracts to the BEAC, the IMF reveals

cameroon-sheep-breeding-community-mbororos-challenges-a-temporary-concession-of-100-000-hectares-in-the-adamaoua

Cameroon: Sheep-breeding community Mbororos challenges a temporary concession of 100,000 hectares in the Adamaoua

beac-launches-webinar-to-explain-how-companies-can-successfully-get-listed-on-the-cemac-unified-stock-exchange

Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange

camair-co-paul-biya-instructs-quick-operation-resumption-and-a-shift-to-domestic-flights

Camair-Co: Paul Biya instructs quick operation resumption and a shift to domestic flights

gaz-du-cameroun-records-unaudited-revenues-of-cfaf11-4-bln-for-fy2019

Gaz du Cameroun records unaudited revenues of CFAF11.4 bln for FY2019

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

Rice variety IR46 is by far the best of all the varieties consumed in Cameroon,” Semry’s general director says

next
prev