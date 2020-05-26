Israel wants to share its technological know-how in the water supply sector with Cameroon, the Israeli ambassador says

(Business in Cameroon) - Isi Yanouka, Israel's newly appointed ambassador to Cameroon met with the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey, on May 18, 2020 in Yaoundé. During the audience, the Israeli diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to cooperate with Cameroon in the elaboration and implementation of water supply projects.

The diplomat is thus pursuing the footsteps of his predecessor. On March 5, 2019, the then Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Ran Gidor, had led a delegation of Israeli investors in an audience with the Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

According to our sources, these investors were proposing to reactivate a water treatment project aimed at increasing the quantity and quality of drinking water distributed to the population. The said project was submitted to the Cameroonian government 3 years ago.

"More than 60% of Israeli soil is desert. But thanks to its technological advances in the water sector, the desert continues to shrink despite global warming. We want to share this technological know-how with Cameroon and improve the quality of water supply in the Sahel regions, but also in all other regions of the country where water supply is limited,” the Israeli diplomat explained at the end of the audience.

BRM