Yaoundé - 29 September 2020 -
Cooperation

Cameroon: Belgian bank Belfius funded Camwater’s investment program with XAF36.6 bln in 2009-2014

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 29 September 2020 14:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Belgian bank Belfius provided Cameroon with XAF36.6 billion (€55.8 million), between 2009 and 2014. This was revealed during the audience granted to the new Belgian ambassador to Cameroon by the Minister of Economy Louis Paul Motaze in Yaoundé, on September 24.

These funds (93% ) were invested in Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater), the public water utility.  

During the audience, the new ambassador, Éric Jacquemin, indicated that he intended to diversify and boost investments during his mandate and hoped the trade exchanges between the two countries would rise.  

In 2019, trade exchanges between Cameroon and Belgium were officially estimated at XAF284 billion. During the same period, Cameroon’s trade exchanges with other countries were estimated at XAF6,249 billion.

BRM   

