Yaoundé - 02 February 2022 -
Cameroon: Mipromalo launches EU-backed project to promote innovative and sustainable construction materials

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 11:53

(Business in Cameroon) - The Local Materials Promotion Authority (Mipromalo) has been commissioned to implement the Cameroonian component of a project aimed at deploying environmental technologies and innovations for sustainable development and the fight against poverty.  In that framework, on January 28, 2022, in Yauondé, it organized an awareness-raising workshop. 

Organized around the theme "Development of the digital culture as well as production and distribution of innovative equipment in ecological construction in Cameroon," the workshop is aimed at attracting researchers and engineers to its projects, the organizers inform. 

According to the organizers, the Cameroonian component of this EU-funded project is endowed with an over XAF100 million budget. 

During the workshop, it was revealed that the project aims at developing at least seven innovative local materials and three digital tools that can be used for sustainable construction as well as at least five machines to produce sustainable and ecological construction materials. 

