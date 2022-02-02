Cameroon: Arbitration Court Cam-Ccima crosses operational milestone

(Business in Cameroon) - The Court of Arbitration and Mediation of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Handicrafts of Cameroon (Cam-Ccima) recently crossed a milestone in the launch of its operations by initiating the recruitment of its staff.

Indeed, the said court issued a call for applications to recruit six members for its board of directors, a permanent secretary, as well as arbitrators and mediators. Most of these positions require Cameroonian citizenship and advanced university degrees in public law, economics, computer science, etc. Interested candidates are expected to send their applications to the Chamber of Commerce by February 28, 2022.

The Arbitration Court was announced by the Chamber of Commerce in 2015. That year, the chamber informed it would create an institution specialized in the settlement of commercial disputes.

The court was supposed to contribute to the improvement of legal certainty in the business community in Cameroon as well as support and promote competitiveness. It aims to offer economic operators an alternative dispute resolution mode that allows quick and effective resolution of conflicts thanks to its flexibility.

According to experts, arbitration is less expensive, more discreet, and more effective in the settlement of commercial disputes. It, therefore, appears as an ideal solution to the lack of commercial courts in the country, and the often slow and expensive judicial procedures.

S.A.