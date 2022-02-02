Cameroon: FDIs dropped 47.4% YoY in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon captured US$488 million of foreign direct investments (XAF284 billion at the current dollar exchange rate) in 2020, according to the 2021 World Investment Report published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This volume is down by 47.4% compared to the US$1,027 million (XAF598 billion) foreign direct investments it captured in 2019.

An analysis of the figures published by UNCTAD shows that this (2020 volume) is the lowest volume of FDIs the country captured since 2015. Indeed from 2015 to 2019, the volume of FDIs gradually rose from XAF365.3 billion to XAF386.8 billion, then to XAF474.2 billion. In 2018, it fell to XAF443.9 billion before reaching a peak of XAF598 billion in 2019.

According to the national Balance of Payments Technical Committee, which estimates the volume of FDIs captured in 2020 at XAF341 billion, this poor performance was due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first cases of the virus were reported in Cameroon in early March 2020 but the global pandemic forced companies to suspend their investment project worldwide, thus reducing the flow of FDIs.

Let’s note that since the early 2000s, China has been the leading foreign investor in Cameroon. "Between 2000 and 2014, Cameroon captured XAF2,750 billion of foreign direct investments, with XAF1,850 billion or 67% of the overall volume from China (...) The remaining FDIs came from countries such as France, the United States, Nigeria," reads a document published by the Presidency of the Republic, citing data from the UNCTAD.

This predominance of Chinese investments in Cameroon was reinforced in 2010, with the launch of first-generation structuring projects (bridges, roads, dams, etc.).

Chinese companies are usually in pole position because for each project loan granted by the Chinese state bank Eximbank China, there is always a Chinese firm to carry out the works concerned in the contract. Those firms are notably CCCC, CWE, CHEC, Sinohydro in the infrastructure sector, and Huawei and ZTE in telecommunication.

Brice R. Mbodiam