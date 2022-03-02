Cameroon: Exports to the EU were down in 2017-2020 despite the European Union’s EPA

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Customs authorities recently published a note listing the performance record over five years of implementing the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union. It appears that over the August 2016-August 2021 period, Cameroon’s exports to the EU have declined. "When we take the 4-year periods before (2013-2016) and after (2017-2020) the start of tariff dismantling, we observe a nearly 10% decline in exports. This decline is mainly due to exports to the EU (-26%) because there is an increase in the volume of exports to countries outside the EU,” the note indicates.

According to Customs authorities, Cameroon faces "many" obstacles when exporting its products to the EU. “Generally, there is a mixed impact [of the tariff dismantling], because notably of the non-tariff barriers at the EU gates. Those barriers do not facilitate the task for Cameroonian products to benefit from duty-free exports. There is a particular case of specific products turned back [at the EU gates]," says the Director-General of Customs, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga.

For the authorities, the Cameroonian products often turned back during export are mainly agricultural products. These include raw products (cocoa, coffee, bananas, rubber) or processed products (cocoa-based products, processed vegetables, fruits, etc.). The authorities nevertheless do not provide a specific figure on the revenue shortfall caused for Cameroonian operators as a result of the non-trade barriers.

When Cameroon complains about those obstacles, the EU usually explains that Cameroonian products sometimes do not meet European packaging, preservation, and even environmental standards.

The economic partnership became effective on August 4, 2016. It provides duty-free and quota-free access to the European Union market for all exports from Cameroon. For its part, Cameroon will gradually open its market to 80% of its imports from the EU. By 2029, the 80% market is expected to be fully open.

S.A.