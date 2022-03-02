logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Exports to the EU were down in 2017-2020 despite the European Union’s EPA

Cameroon: Exports to the EU were down in 2017-2020 despite the European Union’s EPA
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 11:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Customs authorities recently published a note listing the performance record over five years of implementing the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union. It appears that over the August 2016-August 2021 period, Cameroon’s exports to the EU have declined.  "When we take the 4-year periods before (2013-2016) and after (2017-2020) the start of tariff dismantling, we observe a nearly 10% decline in exports. This decline is mainly due to exports to the EU (-26%) because there is an increase in the volume of exports to countries outside the EU,” the note indicates. 

According to Customs authorities, Cameroon faces "many" obstacles when exporting its products to the EU. “Generally, there is a mixed impact [of the tariff dismantling], because notably of the non-tariff barriers at the EU gates. Those barriers do not facilitate the task for Cameroonian products to benefit from duty-free exports. There is a particular case of specific products turned back [at the EU gates]," says the Director-General of Customs, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga.

For the authorities, the Cameroonian products often turned back during export are mainly agricultural products. These include raw products (cocoa, coffee, bananas, rubber) or processed products (cocoa-based products, processed vegetables, fruits, etc.). The authorities nevertheless do not provide a specific figure on the revenue shortfall caused for Cameroonian operators as a result of the non-trade barriers. 

When Cameroon complains about those obstacles, the EU usually explains that Cameroonian products sometimes do not meet European packaging, preservation, and even environmental standards.  

The economic partnership became effective on August 4, 2016. It provides duty-free and quota-free access to the European Union market for all exports from Cameroon. For its part, Cameroon will gradually open its market to 80% of its imports from the EU. By 2029, the 80% market is expected to be fully open.  

S.A.

back to top

Wheat flour and rebar: Russia-Ukraine crisis raises fears of additional production costs in Cameroon

wheat-flour-and-rebar-russia-ukraine-crisis-raises-fears-of-additional-production-costs-in-cameroon
On February 24, 2022, just after Russia began bombing Ukraine, the price of a ton of wheat reached an unprecedented €344 euros (more than XAF225,000)...

Cameroon to keep 2022 public debt below 50% of GDP

cameroon-to-keep-2022-public-debt-below-50-of-gdp
Cameroon plans to keep its public debt below 50% of GDP during the current 2022 fiscal year. The information was disclosed on February 25, 2022, in...

CEMAC: Cameroon pays XAF2.7 bln interest in the money market for bonds issued in Feb 2021

cemac-cameroon-pays-xaf2-7-bln-interest-in-the-money-market-for-bonds-issued-in-feb-2021
Cameroon’s public treasury paid, on February 28, 2022, a XAF2.750 billion interest on the public securities market of the BEAC, Central bank of the CEMAC...

Mbalam-Nabeba project: the five Chinese firms eying the exploitation component revealed

mbalam-nabeba-project-the-five-chinese-firms-eying-the-exploitation-component-revealed
In the framework of the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore development project, Cameroon’s National Mining Company (Sonamines) will be in charge of the mining...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains