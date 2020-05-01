CEMAC: Cameroon and Congo were the main catalysts of the increase of community inflation rate in 2019 (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - In the CEMAC region, the inflation rate declined to 2.0% in 2019, against 2.2% of 2018. According to the Beac, the Central bank of the six CEMAC countries, the contribution of all member countries declined except for Congo and Cameroon."

During the period under review, this indicator decreased in other CEMAC countries but in Cameroon and Congo, it increased by 1.2 points and 0.3 points respectively, according to the Beac's March 2020 monetary policy report.

According to the report, this rate, which was below the community threshold of 3%, was mainly due to "the rise in food prices in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea (mainly because of disruptions in the supply chain), the decline in the supply of beef and food products in Cameroon (because of the floods in the northern part of the country), and the Anglophone crisis, as well as speculation by some retail traders, mainly in Cameroon."

BRM