logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 June 2020 -
Economy

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process
  • Comments   -   Monday, 01 June 2020 10:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Since May 29, the regional delegation of the Ministry of Labour in the Littoral region has been trying to initiate mediation between Nexttel/Viettel Cameroon’s management and its employees who are members of the telecommunication staff union Syntic (Syndicat national autonome des travailleurs des nouvelles technologies de l’information et de la communication).

Only Syntic attended the first meeting convened by Angeline Sankep, the regional delegate of the Ministry of Labour, via a convocation she issued. The Managing Director of Nexttel, Haman Oumar, on the other hand, declined the invitation of the State representative.

"Dear Regional Delegate, I have received your letter referred to above, through which you invited us to a tripartite working session at your office on May 29, 2020, at 10:00 am, on the initiative of the National Autonomous Union of Workers of New Information and Communication Technologies. Following up on this, I would like to inform you that social dialogue does indeed exist within our company. The evidence of this is the CEO’s correspondence to all employees, and therefore there is no need to hold a tripartite meeting outside the company," Mr. Haman Oumar wrote on May 29.

 "As this union did, coming directly to you means that a litigation case has been opened against us. In this case, please notify us about the grievances and we will send our representatives to you to defend our interests,” he added. Despite this refusal to show up at the session, the government official working under Grégoire Owona (photo) is still optimistic. She called a new tripartite meeting between the State-Syntic-Nexttel for June 3.

The Syntic denounces "successive violations of the enforceable regulatory texts" of the Labour Code and unilateral deductions on salaries. According to this trade union, Nexttel decided to abide by the Minister of Labour’s decision of March 25, 2020, suspending the unilateral decision of its management to revise the conditions of remuneration of employees. Afterward, the top management of the company decided to punish the dissident employees by sacking them. With the support of the union Syntic, an indefinite strike is thus planned, for June 7, 2020, at Viettel Cameroon if mediation fails.

S.A.

back to top

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process

nexttel-vs-syntic-public-authorities-open-a-difficult-mediation-process
Since May 29, the regional delegation of the Ministry of Labour in the Littoral region has been trying to initiate mediation between Nexttel/Viettel...

Cameroon plans to create a mining promotion corporation to reduce artisanal mining

cameroon-plans-to-create-a-mining-promotion-corporation-to-reduce-artisanal-mining
Cameroon currently seeks a consultant that will elaborate on the geological and mineral information system (GMIS) for the Ministry of Mines. This...

The wood sector requests support to tackle the twin shocks of falling demand and Covid-19

the-wood-sector-requests-support-to-tackle-the-twin-shocks-of-falling-demand-and-covid-19
In Cameroon, the wood sector has not been spared by the coronavirus. According to Giorgio Giorgetti, the president of the Cameroonian loggers’ association...

Inflation: The INS doubts Cameroon will meet the community benchmark due to the Covid-19

inflation-the-ins-doubts-cameroon-will-meet-the-community-benchmark-due-to-the-covid-19
In its recent note on the change in the consumer prices in Cameroon, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) listed the factors that should influence...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)