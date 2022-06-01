Local companies Buns and Bofas win a contract to rehabilitate the Yaoundé-Bamenda road

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian companies Buns and Bofas have just won new contracts worth CFA35.8 billion overall to rehabilitate sections of the Yaoundé-Bamenda road.

In detail, Buns will focus on the route from Matazem to the “Welcome to Bamenda” place. The section is 18.05 km long and work is expected to last 18 months. The company will take CFA21.52 billion to execute this project. The second company, Bofas, will take CFA14.32 billion to renovate the Bamenda up-hill station Bypass road. The line is 4.9 km long and work is set to last 15 months.

As a reminder, Buns had already won a CFA13.8 billion contract for the Babadjou-Matazem road (17 km), which also is a section on the Yaoundé-Bamenda axis. Rehabilitation work on the Yaoundé-Bamenda road began in 2017 but had to stop on January 14, 2021, following an attack by separatists in the Northwest. Sogea Satom, which was the bid winner, withdrew from the project because the sites became too unsafe. To ensure the resumption of work in a safe environment, the army committed last March to send forces on the ground for the duration of the work.

The road rehabilitation project received $192 million (CFA113 billion) from the World Bank. It was initiated to put an end to accidents and reduce transport costs as well as transit times on the road.

S.A.