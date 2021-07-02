Douala: Taxpayers’ association ACDC disputes the legality of the new walkway occupancy fine imposed by mayor Mbassa Dine

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian taxpayers’ association ACDC recently sent a letter to the Minister of centralization Georges Elanga Obam to request the cancelation of the new fines created by the urban community of Douala to fight illegal roadside occupants. Indeed, on June 22, 2021, Roger Mbassa Dine, mayor of Douala, launched the opperation “Restituer le trottoir aux piétons” to fight illegal walkways occupation. His strategy is to impose fines on any business operating on walkways or equipment and motorcycles left on those walkways. For motorcycles, the fine is XAF10,000, 250,000 for construction equipment, XAF25,000 for businesses like hair salons, bars, and joineries.

In its letter to Minister Georges Elanga Obam, the ACDC explains that the fine created is against the local taxation law nº 2009 /019 of December 15, 2009, governing temporary public roads occupation and impoundment fees.

By the law, “Sidewalks and similar spaces’ occupancy is classified as road offenses. The financial management of such offenses has been entrusted to the local tax administration. Objects abandoned along public roads are impounded and we all know the impoundment charges. So, only the legal provisions of the third book of the general tax code are applicable in this instance. Your Excellence, based on the above-mentioned arguments, we are honored to request the cancelation of the decision Nº 038A/CUD/CAB.MAIRE/2021, for the rule of law to reign,” the ACDC wrote.

The ACDC indicates that the management of public roads occupancy offenses is governed by several texts that ultimately entrust the collection and management of the fines and related taxes to the tax administration.

To illustrate its claim, the association points to the law nº 96/07 of April 8, 1996, governing road heritage protection. For the ACDC, the provisions of that law detail the road offenses but there is no fine for unauthorized walkways occupancy. The only provision is that occupants must cover the charges needed to clear the spaces occupied.

The association also invokes the 2005 finance law that namely selects the tax administration as the only institution in charge of the collection and management of fines and fees of offenses listed in the law nº 96/07 of April 8, 1996.

It also invokes the local taxation law nº 2009 /019 of December 15, 2019, governing temporary public road occupancy, parking charges, and impoundment fees. Article 3, paragraph 1 of the said law stipulates territorial administrations can not issue the decision to collect a tax, duty, or fee if such duties, taxes, or fees are not provided by law, passed by legislative bodies, and approved by competent authorities. Also, “the rates of taxes and duties in territorial collectivities are set by decisions from the legislative body in strict compliance with the ranges set by law.” Per the provisions of that law, the Mayor of Douala has no authority to launch the collection of the fines he decided on June 22, 2021.

S.A.