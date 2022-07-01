zambian-mitwa-ng-ambi-becomes-new-md-of-mtn-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Zambian Mitwa Ng'ambi has just been appointed head of MTN Cameroon. She replaces resigning Stephen Blewett, who is leaving for “other career opportunities,” according to an official MTN statement issued yesterday June 30. The South African has held the position since July 2020.

Mitwa Ng'ambi’s appointment will take effect on September 1, 2022. The lady has nearly ten years of experience in the group and is well qualified to assume this responsibility. She has held the same position in Rwanda and has also held senior positions in Benin and Zambia.

During her mandate as the Head of MTN Rwanda, Mitwa Ng'ambi reportedly helped strengthen the company's stakeholder engagement. She successfully led industry transformation initiatives for digital development and financial inclusion. She also supervised MTN Rwanda's IPO and the creation of its Fintech subsidiary.

S.A.