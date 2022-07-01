logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: IMF sees inflation at 4.6% in 2022, the highest rate since 2008

Cameroon: IMF sees inflation at 4.6% in 2022, the highest rate since 2008
  • Comments   -   Friday, 01 July 2022 15:44

(Business in Cameroon) - The inflation rate in Cameroon is expected to reach 4.6% in 2022, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The information was reported in a June 29 statement following the 2nd review of the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility for Cameroon.

“The outlook is clouded by considerable uncertainty arising from the sharp increase in international commodity prices- especially for oil, fertilizer, and foodstuffs - accentuated by the war in Ukraine, and tightening conditions in international financial markets,” IMF said. This projected rate is the highest since 2008 when inflation was 5.3%.  That year, the high inflation triggered public wrath that turned into a movement called “the hunger riots.” Demonstrations took place in several major cities. To reduce the price of certain products on the market, the head of state, Paul Biya, signed an ordinance on March 7, 2008 (the riots took place at the end of February) exempting imported rice and fish from customs duties, two of the country's most important food products and the ones most consumed by the population.

The IMF's 2022 inflation forecasts are more pessimistic than those of the US rating agency Fitch. In a note on the Cameroonian economy published on June 10, 2022, Fitch projects an inflation rate of 3.3% in Cameroon in 2022. In any case, the projections of the two institutions are above the 3% threshold allowed within the CEMAC region.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Fecafoot terminates deal with Le Cop Sportif

cameroon-fecafoot-terminates-deal-with-le-cop-sportif
The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) announced it has terminated its contract with French sportswear manufacturer Le Cop Sportif. In a June 24...

Cameroon: IMF sees inflation at 4.6% in 2022, the highest rate since 2008

cameroon-imf-sees-inflation-at-4-6-in-2022-the-highest-rate-since-2008
The inflation rate in Cameroon is expected to reach 4.6% in 2022, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The information was...

Cameroon: PAD launches waste removal from the port platform

cameroon-pad-launches-waste-removal-from-the-port-platform
The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) announced the launch of a waste removal campaign from the port platform. Unused containers, wrecked vehicles, handling...

Zambian Mitwa Ng’ambi becomes new MD of MTN Cameroon

zambian-mitwa-ng-ambi-becomes-new-md-of-mtn-cameroon
Zambian Mitwa Ng'ambi has just been appointed head of MTN Cameroon. She replaces resigning Stephen Blewett, who is leaving for “other career...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »