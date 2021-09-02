camtel-inaugurates-a-mobile-license-with-a-broadband-internet-offer-for-individuals-and-smes

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday August 31, Cameroon’s incumbent operator CAMTEL launched the first product under its new commercial brand Blue. Baptized Blue Home, the new product is specifically a broadband internet offer destined to individuals and SMEs. "Everybody knows about the 4G now. What we are adding is super-fast connectivity," explains Edmond Nche Zama, manager of the Blue Home project.

According to CAMTEL, the new product was launched through the technical support of its years-long partner HUAWEI.

On the telecom market, "Blue Home" will compete with "MTN Home" launched by the local subsidiary of South African group MTN. This is a good omen for the users as the competition will likely induce an improvement of the quality and perhaps a drop in prices, experts believe.

Through Blue Home, CAMTEL is officially launching the exploitation of the mobile license it recently obtained. This license should have been rendered operational since December 2020, but it was postponed to January 2021. Fast forward that date, on the eve of the launching date, Minister of Posts and Telecommunication Minette Libom Li Likeng suspended the operation because of regulatory shortcomings even when CAMTEL always claimed to have taken all the necessary steps.

BRM