Yaoundé - 17 September 2022 -
Inflation in Yaoundé reached twice the CEMAC threshold in July 2022

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:33

(Business in Cameroon) - Inflation in Yaoundé reached twice the CEMAC threshold in July 2022. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), household consumer prices rose by 6.8% YoY in July 2022 in the capital, more than twice the 3% rate tolerated within the Cemac region.   

The stats institute revealed in its latest report on the evolution of final household consumption prices in the city of Yaoundé that this inflation rate was driven by the 13.7% surge in food prices. ‘Inflation in food products seems to be driven more by imports. Indeed, the prices of imported food products are up by 10.5%, while those of locally produced food products are up by 7.4%,” INS said.

The imported inflation is, according to experts, the consequence of the export restriction measures taken by some producing countries to compensate for the slowdown in production during Covid-19. These measures have been compounded by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has resulted in a surge in the price of raw materials and agricultural inputs such as fertilizer on the international market, the explosion of sea freight costs, and the rise in world crude oil prices.

Written by: Brice R. Mbodiam

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

