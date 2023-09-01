Economic Mission: Cameroonian SMEs Set to Visit Egypt on September 17-19, 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The MSMEs’ Association AEC (Association des entrepreneurs du Cameroun) and the Ministry of Handicrafts will organize an economic mission to Egypt from September 17 to 19, 2023. "This meeting aims to enable SMEs in Cameroon's industrial sector to forge credible technical, commercial, and financial partnerships, to meet their specific needs," explains the AEC in an official press release.

According to data revealed during a business forum between Egypt and Cameroon in 2021, trade between the two countries reached $43 million (a little over CFFA26 billion) in 2020, up 6% year-on-year. According to the Egyptian authorities taking part in the forum, significant business opportunities await both countries at the forum.

BRM