BEAC: Ebolowa office to be delivered in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 29, 2020, Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté laid the foundation stone of BEAC’s office in Ebolowa, Southern Cameroon. This office, which is the 7th to be built for the BEAC in Cameroon, will be delivered in the coming 24 months (around 2022), we learn.

The works (whose costs have not been disclosed) were entrusted to Chadian construction firm SNER whose selection as winner of the bid caused controversy in 2019. Indeed, Cameroonian firm DNB International Sarl (via its promoter Amadou Hamadou) reached out to President Paul Biya to denounce favoritism in the contract awarding process.

DNB International Sarl, which claimed to have submitted the best bid, accused the governor of the BEAC of favoring a company created by his compatriot. These accusations were rejected by the BEAC, which officially replied that the awarding process was conducted following the rules.

BRM