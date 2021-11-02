Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

(Business in Cameroon) - Google and Jacky Felly Nafack Institute of Technology (JFN-IT), the academic institute launched in October 2020 by Afriland First Bank’s general manager Alphonse NAFACK, will launch the “Google Cloud Career Readiness” program in Douala, tomorrow November 2.

This was recently announced by the JFN-IT. “Google has chosen JFN-IT as a partner to develop its cloud tools. This is a great opportunity for our students who will thus have access to a powerful tool that will make them more competitive and prepare them for future challenges in the job market (...) It’s an honor and great pleasure to be able to offer such a program in Cameroon and Central Africa. We want to help the youth acquire technological skills that will help them become innovators and future leaders,” said Alphonse Nafack.

In Africa, JFN-IT is the first academic institute to offer the Google Cloud Career Readiness (GCCR). The institute is dedicated to offering certifying entrepreneurship and new technology training to students and professionals.

The GCCR program now offered is a two-track three-month training. The first is the ‘association cloud engineer’ track dedicated to students aspiring to become engineers specialized in the management of Google Cloud infrastructures, the development of Google Cloud applications, and data engineering.

The second track is ‘data analyst’ dedicated to students aspiring to pursue data analysis, business intelligence, and management careers.

“We are in the era of data science [the fourth paradigm of science] that will impact every sector of the economy and public affairs. There is an unlimited innovation possibility with artificial intelligence and big data. JFN-IT's ambition with the Master's degree in digital engineering is to build an innovation laboratory on the uses of artificial intelligence,” Alphonse Nafack added.

S.A.