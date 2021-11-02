logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program
  • Comments   -   Monday, 01 November 2021 12:35

(Business in Cameroon) - Google and Jacky Felly Nafack Institute of Technology (JFN-IT), the academic institute launched in October 2020 by Afriland First Bank’s general manager Alphonse NAFACK, will launch the “Google Cloud Career Readiness” program in Douala, tomorrow November 2. 

This was recently announced by the JFN-IT.  “Google has chosen JFN-IT as a partner to develop its cloud tools. This is a great opportunity for our students who will thus have access to a powerful tool that will make them more competitive and prepare them for future challenges in the job market (...) It’s an honor and great pleasure to be able to offer such a program in Cameroon and Central Africa. We want to help the youth acquire technological skills that will help them become innovators and future leaders,” said Alphonse Nafack.

In Africa, JFN-IT  is the first academic institute to offer the Google Cloud Career Readiness (GCCR). The institute is dedicated to offering certifying entrepreneurship and new technology training to students and professionals. 

The GCCR program now offered is a two-track three-month training. The first is the ‘association cloud engineer’ track dedicated to students aspiring to become engineers specialized in the management of Google Cloud infrastructures, the development of Google Cloud applications, and data engineering.

The second track is ‘data analyst’ dedicated to students aspiring to pursue data analysis, business intelligence, and management careers.   

We are in the era of data science [the fourth paradigm of science] that will impact every sector of the economy and public affairs. There is an unlimited innovation possibility with artificial intelligence and big data.  JFN-IT's ambition with the Master's degree in digital engineering is to build an innovation laboratory on the uses of artificial intelligence,” Alphonse Nafack added.

S.A.

back to top

Brewing group SABC secures the international expertise of Krones and Side to renovate a soft drink production line in Yaoundé

brewing-group-sabc-secures-the-international-expertise-of-krones-and-side-to-renovate-a-soft-drink-production-line-in-yaounde
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) Group informs that it invested XAF2 billion to renovate one of its soft drink production lines....

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

babadjou-bamenda-road-world-bank-conditions-relaunch-of-construction-works-on-the-elaboration-of-a-safety-management-plan
On November 1, 2021, Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djomumessi organized a videoconference with Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and local...

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north
BGFI Bank Cameroun SA recently committed to guaranteeing the installation of two modular solar power plants in Maroua and Guider. The plants whose...

SABC group announces XAF5 bln investment to boost its glass producing capacity

sabc-group-announces-xaf5-bln-investment-to-boost-its-glass-producing-capacity
Société anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) announces that it is planning to invest an estimated XAF5 billion to renovate its furnace n°1 (on line...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»