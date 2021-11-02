logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2021 -
Water utility Camwater receives its first smart meters

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater) recently received its first orders of smart water meters. This was revealed in a communique issued at the end of the state company administrative board meeting on October 29, 2021.

According to the communique, the meters will improve efficiency. According to credible sources, Camwater will gradually replace classic meters with smart ones to ensure better accuracy of bills since manual readings are sometimes disputed. 

Before generalizing the use of smart meters, Camwater launched a 1-year pilot phase in Bonaberi and Odza, two neighborhoods in Douala and Yaoundé. In the framework of that phase, 1500 smart meters were installed in various households. This phase, which will end this year, will help fine-tune the project. 

