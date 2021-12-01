logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 December 2021 -
Economy

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:12

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 26, 2021, Cameroon’s Minister of Forestry Jules Doret Ndongo and Catharina Geertuida, the Dutch ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Cotonou (Benin), met in Yaoundé, Cameroon. According to state media Cameroon Tribune, the aim of the meeting was the rehabilitation of the Waza National Park in the Far North.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Jules Doret Ndongo explained that in the coming days, Cameroon and the Netherlands would discuss a project relating to the fauna and lions. “We share the same passion for the sustainable management of natural resources, parks, and all this ecological diversity,” added Catharina Geertuida.

The Waza National Park is the most important wildlife reserve in Cameroon. However, since 2013, it has been in distress because of attacks perpetrated by Islamist sect Boko Haram in the Far North. Because of the insecurity, tourists are no longer coming to the park. In addition, illegal tree cuttings have become a threat to its survival. Meanwhile, poachers have transformed the park into their go-to site to hunt for protected species. 

BRM  

back to top

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

tourism-cameroon-and-the-netherlands-discuss-the-rehabilitation-of-the-waza-park
On November 26, 2021, Cameroon’s Minister of Forestry Jules Doret Ndongo and Catharina Geertuida, the Dutch ambassador to Cameroon with residence in...

Cameroon: Government to raise XAF184 bln from the local banking sector in 2022

cameroon-government-to-raise-xaf184-bln-from-the-local-banking-sector-in-2022
Cameroon plans to raise XAF184 billion from the local banking sector in 2022, the 2022 draft bill currently being reviewed by the parliament reveals....

Cameroon: SABC group contributes XAF1 bln for the implementation of NoSo reconstruction plan

cameroon-sabc-group-contributes-xaf1-bln-for-the-implementation-of-noso-reconstruction-plan
In its capacity of executing agency for the reconstruction of the Northwest and Southwest, the UNDP resident representative signed a XAF1 billion...

Subcontracting: The Cameroonian electricity sector provides XAF40 bln annual revenue to 700 local SMEs/SMIs

subcontracting-the-cameroonian-electricity-sector-provides-xaf40-bln-annual-revenue-to-700-local-smes-smis
The 700 local firms offering subcontracting services in the Cameroonian electricity sector generate XAF40 billion turnover annually. The figure was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

Gwendoline Abunaw, MD of Ecobank Cameroon, becomes Head of the CEMAC cluster

cameroon-google-and-local-academic-institute-jfn-it-launch-africa-s-first-google-cloud-career-readiness-program

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-to-inaugurate-its-xaf18-bln-mbankomo-corn-processing-plant-next-nov-5

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC to inaugurate its XAF18 bln Mbankomo corn processing plant next Nov 5

bange-bank-cameroon-opens-its-first-agency-in-douala

Bange Bank Cameroon opens its first agency in Douala

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev