Yaoundé - 01 December 2022 -
Economy

Social security: Cameroon plans to set up a national fund for public servants

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 01 December 2022 11:57

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is mulling over creating a national fund for state employees. The information was reported by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on November 19, during the presentation of the Government's Economic, Financial, Social and Cultural Program for 2023.

"The objective in terms of labor and social security is to conduct a feasibility study on the establishment of a National Fund for State Personnel," the official said without further details. For the time being, the pensions of central government staff are paid by the Treasury or "any other pension fund", according to the general statute of civil service. This text, which dates from October 1974, opens up the possibility of setting up a national fund for State personnel.

The new reform is envisaged in a context where retired civil servants have difficulties in accessing their pensions, sometimes for several years, due in particular to the length of the administrative procedures given the number of government bodies involved in preparing the files.

S.A.

