Cameroon: CCAA commissions the National Advanced School of Engineering for the recycling of aircraft carcasses

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority recently signed a partnership agreement with the National Advanced School of Engineering, Yaoundé, to provide various services for challenges faced by the aviation authority.

According to émy Magloire Etoua (director of the engineering school), the services include recycling materials and aircraft carcasses left at air terminals.

" For that purpose, we will create a Master's degree in industrial and mechanical engineering," the director reveals