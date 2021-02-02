CEMAC: Commodities price index grew by 3.3% in Q4-2020 (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q4-2020, the price index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries rose by 3.5%, against a 19.6% rise in Q3-2020, according to a report recently published by the central bank BEAC.

This growth was driven by energy products whose prices rose by 5.7% in Q4-2020, against 38.3% in Q3-2020.

"This development is the result of the rise in the price of oil, Cemac's main export product, which rose from $42.7 per barrel in the third quarter to $43.6 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2020, after $30.3 per barrel in the second quarter," the report read.

As a reminder, the composite index of commodity prices (ICCPB) is based on the prices of 28 commodities exported by CEMAC countries. The commodities constitute 90% of the value of the community’s exports and are broken down into five major categories: energy products, metals and minerals, forest products, agricultural products, and fishery products.

Due to the announced rise in oil prices in 2021, this composite index will probably grow this year. "2021 will be the year of rebound for oil markets. After a historic 2020 year, marked by the collapse of oil prices, most indicators are green and point to price rebound next year," French news media Les Echos commented in late December 2020.

BRM