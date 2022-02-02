logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 February 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Certificate of tax compliance no longer required in forest procedures

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 February 2022 11:21

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, forest operators are no longer required to present tax compliance status for their various procedures. This is the main message contained in a release signed on January 28, 2022, by Modeste Mopa Fatoing, director-general of taxes. 

As prescribed by Article L94 of the General Tax Code, a tax clearance certificate is the “only document proving the lawfulness of a taxpayer’s tax situation.” 

The measure is aimed at reducing the number of documents required from economic operators in general and forest operators in particular, Modeste Mopa Fatoing explains.

Indeed, asking for a tax compliance status and the tax clearance certificate at the same time means requiring similar documents just to justify the taxpayer’s tax status. Before the January 28 release, this is what was required from forest operators before future tax audits. 

That requirement generated additional expenses for the concerned operators. 

S.A.

