Yaoundé: imported food prices rose 8.2% YoY in 2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - The consumer price index rose by 1% in Yaoundé in December 2021, up from 0.2% a month earlier. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), this "increase is largely due to the acceleration of food prices (+3.0% after +0.3% last month).”

In the report it recently published, the INS explains that this monthly rise in the price of food products was mainly spurred by imported products whose prices increased by "1.6% over one month and 8.2% over one year.”

The government institution does not elaborate on the reasons behind that year-on-year explosion of food prices but an educated guess is that the price rise caused by the coronavirus pandemic in international markets in 2020 continued in 2021. The price rise was also boosted by soaring shipping costs.

