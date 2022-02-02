logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 February 2022 -
Cameroon: Timber production dropped 20% in 2018-2020 due to the Anglophone crisis

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's timber production dropped by 20% between 2018 and 2020, according to an economic note recently published by the French Ministry of Economy. "In Cameroon, production has been declining since 2018. It amounts to 2.4 million metric cubes in 2021 against 3 million in 2018," reads the document.

This decline is due to the security crisis in the Anglophone regions (South-West and North-West), the note explains. Indeed, confronted with threats to their employees, abductions and ransom demands, vandalism, and racketeering, many companies - forest operators included- had to relocate their operations in those two regions or simply close doors. 

To boost timber production, the Cameroonian government recently decided to support logging companies operating in the Anglophone regions by dedicating nearly 300,000 hectares of forest concessions (in the East and the Centre) to them. 

