Yaoundé - 02 March 2020 -
Economy

Port of Douala : Newly acquired Beaver 50 starts operations

  • Comments   -   Monday, 02 March 2020 14:31

(Business in Cameroon) - The new suction dredger Beaver 50 acquired by the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD) started operations on February 26, 2020.

Teams from the dredging and maritime logistics completed tests and dredging works began in the turning area of berths 3 to 5. The area being dredged is the part on the Wouri River where ships will turn directly as they leave the quays to depart from the port of Douala-Bonabéri and head out to sea.

Let’s note that the PAD created its dredging department 4 years ago to self-govern its dredging works. For that purpose, it acquired new nautical equipment including two new dredgers for water-bodies, quay legs, docks, and channels.

By creating that department, the PAD intended to reduce its dredging costs that were affecting its finances. From 1997 to 2018, for instance, the PAD claims it spent XAF141.85 billion for dredging. This averages nearly XAF6 billion every year for the maintenance of the quaysides and water-bodies at the port of Douala.

S.A.

