Yaoundé - 02 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Public payment delays still exceed CEMAC standards despite single treasury account

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 12:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is still facing unusual public payment delays despite the single treasury account opened at the central bank BEAC, a note from the Ministry of Finance reveals. 

The said single treasury account was intended to centralize all the public resources for increased management efficiency, and public expenditures are paid from that account when public accountants approve invoices. 

However, instead of the maximum of 90-day delay, which is the standard set in the CEMAC region, in Cameroon, in 2021, the average payment delay was 120 days for expenditures paid by treasury departments at various ministries, local governments’ finance offices, and the general treasury.  

According to the Ministry of Finance, such delays persist because several administrations are reluctant to centralize their financial resources in that single account. As it explains,  administrations such as decentralized territorial units are holding back because they fear there could be a delay in the transfer of other communal resources as is already the case when the public treasury is to transfer their share of the additional community taxes to them. 

Per recent estimates, decentralized territorial units have 500 accounts opened in various banks with deposits amounting to about XAF60 billion. This creates an accumulation of idle public funds in the banking system, a shortage of liquidity in the public treasury network, an accumulation of payment arrears, and the deterioration of State signature.  

To address this situation, the Ministry of Finance announces the coming elaboration of a schedule for the gradual repatriation of public entities’ assets from commercial banks to the single treasury account. This will help avoid unusual payment delays. 

