Cameroon collected XAF160 bln of non-tax revenues in 2021, well below the XAF643.9 bln potential

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon collected XAF160 billion of non-tax revenues in 2021, despite the XAF643.9 billion potential, according to information from the Ministry of Finance (Minfi). This reveals a gap of XAF483.9 billion. Nevertheless, compared to the volume of those revenues to the XAF187.4 billion target for 2021, the performance is acceptable, we learn.

The country’s yearly non-tax revenues potential is XAF620 billion on average. However, it is almost always unable to optimize the collection of those revenues that include services revenues, real estate incomes, and social contributions. For instance, for the 2022 financial year, the target is XAF216.2 billion, well below the XAF620 billion average potential.

According to the Ministry of Finance, there are several reasons explaining why the country is unable to optimize the collection of those revenues. First, only 600 of the 1,156 non-tax revenue streams identified are included in the current mobilization system since there are no secured non-tax dues invoicing and collection mechanisms. Also, there is a mix-up of the prerogatives between public authorizing officers and accounting officers. In addition, there is almost no efficient system to assess and consolidate information and there is also a poor collaboration between administrations and the Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, the dues invoicing, harmonization collection, and supervision process is weak. The Ministry of Finance also points at the multiplicity of actors in the process, affecting the transparency on the volume of non-tax revenues effectively collected. Other factors include the unaccountability of some administrators in charge of the collection of those revenues as well as the absence of a computerized or manual system for monitoring the invoicing, collection, control, recovery, and even transfer to the Treasury. Finally, there is no accurate information on the number of revenue offices operational throughout the country, and the legal arsenal governing non-tax revenues is obsolete.

Sylvain Andzongo