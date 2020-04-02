logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 April 2020 -
Cameroon: 11.6% rise in exports slightly improved trade deficit in Q3-2019 (INS)

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 02 April 2020 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q3, 2019, Cameroon’s trade balance slightly improved, according to a recent report by the national institute for statistics (INS).

According to the institute, in Q3, 2019, the country’s exports rose by 11.6% year-over-year while its imports during the same period decreased by 1.6% year-over-year. This contributed to the improvement of the trade balance, which nevertheless remained in deficit, representing 6.6% of GDP.

During the quarter under review, the rise of exports was mainly spurred by crude oil, natural gas, wood, banana, cocoa, and cotton.

The INS explains that during the said period, crude oil and natural gas exports rose by 21.4%, sawn wood by 13.8% and industrial farming products by 6.9%.

